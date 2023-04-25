David Seaman 'surprised' after what happened to Tottenham star Hugo Lloris on Sunday











Arsenal legend David Seaman has admitted that he was ‘surprised’ to see Tottenham Hotspur captain Hugo Lloris substituted at half-time on Sunday.

Tottenham suffered a humiliating 6-1 defeat against Newcastle as they conceded five goals in the opening 21 minutes of the game.

Lloris was replaced by Fraser Forster at half-time and there were some suggestions that it was due to his performance.

But the 35-year-old confirmed after the game that he had picked up an injury, while club sources are reportedly adamant that his injury is ‘legitimate’.

Now, David Seaman has told his podcast that he was shocked to see Lloris come off at half-time at St James’ Park.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Seaman surprised by Lloris injury

Seaman admitted that he hadn’t noticed Lloris had picked up an injury and was surprised to see him replaced by Forster.

“I was surprised because when I was watching it and I found out he was coming off, I rewound it and I was thinking to myself that I didn’t notice when he got injured,” he said.

“The physio didn’t come on. But if I’m honest you can’t really blame him for any of the goals.”

Lloris didn’t enjoy his best afternoon between the sticks and while the defence in front of him was poor, he will feel that he could have done better with a couple of Newcastle’s goals.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The Frenchman has endured a difficult season and his best days in a Spurs shirt seem to be behind him.

Of course, Spurs are reportedly looking at his long-term replacement this summer and if his injury keeps him out for a while, he may have played his last game for the club.

The £12 million goalkeeper has been a fantastic player for Tottenham over the years, but it seems like the right time to bring in a new shot stopper.

