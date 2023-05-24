David Seaman says Spurs player would get into Arsenal team; he'd have him 'all day long'











David Seaman has said Harry Kane is the one Tottenham Hotspur player who would get into the Arsenal team, and insisted he would take him at the Emirates all day long.

Seaman was speaking on his Seaman Says podcast about the prospect of Arsenal signing players from rival clubs after they were able to sign Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City last year.

Arsenal have been linked with Ilkay Gundogan, which would be a particularly interesting move after this year’s title race.

Seaman says he’d love Harry Kane at Arsenal

Perhaps they will be able to convince another Manchester City player to make the move. But there is surely one club Mikel Arteta and Edu will not bother looking at signing anyone from this summer.

Seaman was discussing the idea of a player moving from Tottenham to Arsenal having been around when Sol Campbell made that incredibly controversial switch more than two decades ago.

He suggested that there is only one Tottenham player he would be bothered about signing this time around.

“One of them might get in our team,” he told Seaman Says. “Can you imagine that? Can you imagine Harry Kane coming in? How much stink that would cause. But I’d have him all day long.

“By the way, what about his goal at the weekend. He must be so frustrated. How many goals has he got? 28, 29 again.”

Obviously, Daniel Levy being unwilling to sell Harry Kane to Arsenal seems to be as much of a certainty as you can get when it comes to the transfer window.

Spurs fans have had a lot of sympathy for Kane, particularly this season. And it does appear that many would not begrudge him the chance to leave after such a disappointing campaign for the side. It probably is not too dramatic to suggest that they would have probably been on the periphery of the relegation battle without Kane this term.

However, there would be uproar if Tottenham even considered letting him join Arsenal.

What will worry Spurs is that Kane could be a free agent in just over a year if he stays. They could be powerless to stop him going anywhere.

You would imagine however, that he would not even consider following in Campbell’s footsteps. Surely?