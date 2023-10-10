David Seaman says he just wishes 26-year-old Premier League star was still a Leeds United player

David Seaman has now declared that he wished Kalvin Phillips was still a Leeds United player following a lack of chances at Manchester City.

Seaman was speaking on his podcast ‘Seaman Says’ and did actually question if Leeds could resign Phillips.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

The former Arsenal goalkeeper, who played his youth football at Leeds, thought the 26-year-old could leave City in January.

Seaman said: “How does Kalvin Phillips feel? Rodri has been out for three games and he’s still not a regular.

“There were a lot of rumours of him leaving on transfer deadline.

“He could be [one who leaves in January] because you need to play.

“He’s been at City for a few years and his game tally is not massive.

“I wish he still was [a Leeds player] but I don’t know whether Leeds could afford him now!”

Of course, it would be quite the challenge for Leeds and Daniel Farke to convince Phllips to join them back in the Championship.

Seaman wishes Phillips had never left Leeds

However, given their approaches in the summer, it’s now the likes of Newcastle and Everton that are being linked with a January move.

Manchester City were reportedly willing to let Phillips leave in the summer but the player preferred to stay.

Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

But that’s a situation that may now have changed following Phillips’ latest snub by Pep Guardiola.

The England winger has barely featured in the Premier League games that Rodri has missed through suspension.

And as Seaman points out, that begs the question if Phillips has any role to play at City after leaving Leeds.

It does seem that Guardiola has his doubts, even if Gareth Southgate doesn’t.

A January departure would seem amicable for all parties involved at this point, but it’ll remain to be seen how the situation unfolds.

One thing is for certain, a return to Leeds, as Seaman suggests, would be nothing short of remarkable.