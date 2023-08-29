David Seaman says Arsenal transfer rumour concerning 23-year-old has completely shocked him

David Seaman has admitted that it would hurt to see Emile Smith Rowe leave Arsenal to join Chelsea this summer, and said that he would be very surprised if the move did take place.

Seaman was speaking on his Seaman Says podcast following reports that the Blues want the 23-year-old as he continues to struggle for game-time at the Emirates.

It is not that much of a shock to see Emile Smith Rowe linked with the exit this summer. Unfortunately, the England international has fallen out of favour over the last 12 months, with injuries doing him no favours.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

In fact, he has not played a single minute of Premier League football this season. And that appears to have potentially alerted one of the Gunners’ top-flight rivals.

Seaman hopes Smith Rowe doesn’t end up at Chelsea

Journalist Simon Phillips wrote on Substack that he has heard from one source that Chelsea may want Smith Rowe in the final days of the window. While he insisted that there was nothing concrete at this stage, he did suggest that it would be one name to keep an eye on.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Arsenal appear to be focused on departures now. So they may be left with food for thought if they receive a huge bid for Smith Rowe in the final hours of the window.

However, Seaman suggested that he is desperately hoping that there is nothing in the reports linking the academy graduate with Chelsea.

“That would hurt for me, because him and Saka, they’re one of our own and all of that sort of stuff,” he told Seaman Says.

“And that’s why, for me, even when Mount went to Man United, I felt like that was like woah, that’s a big part of your team that’s gone. And I think that would be the same for Smith Rowe. I would be very surprised if he went to Chelsea, really surprised. I don’t want it to happen if I’m honest.”

Smith Rowe leaving for Chelsea would definitely pile even more pressure on Kai Havertz. It is fair to say that the German has not got off to the most spectacular start since joining the Gunners.

While they are different players, the role Arteta is using in him means that many will feel that Havertz’s arrival has played a role in Smith Rowe’s departure.

If supporters were asked to pick between the pair, you would imagine that many more would rather have Smith Rowe starting. So it may not do Havertz many favours if he is the only one at the Emirates beyond the deadline.