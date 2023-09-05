David Seaman has said that something Liverpool star Mohamed Salah did against Aston Villa has worried him.

Seaman was speaking on the Seaman Says podcast after the latest round of Premier League games.

Jurgen Klopp will be delighted that his side are undefeated in the league going into the first international break.

A draw with Chelsea has been followed up with three brilliant wins, the latest of which was against Aston Villa.

There’s a lot of excitement around Unai Emery’s side, but they couldn’t cope with Liverpool on Sunday.

Dominik Szoboszlai scored a fantastic first goal before Matty Cash turned into his own net.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah landed the final blow against Aston Villa, but David Seaman wasn’t entirely happy with the Egyptian.

His future is now the biggest talking point at Anfield with the Saudi Arabian transfer window about to close.

Liverpool are adamant he won’t be sold, but the money being spoken about right now is ludicrous.

Seaman shares Salah moment vs Villa that worried him

Speaking about the 31-year-old, Seaman said: “I don’t want him to go, on the football side of it, the Premier League side of it and for Liverpool.

“I’m quite glad that they’ve dug their heels in so far. But, everyone’s got a price.

“You know the one thing from the weekend, you know the goal he scored.

“I was a little bit worried about his celebration or lack of it.

“You watch him when he scores, there was not a lot there. I’m not saying whether it was passion or whatever, but just seemed a little bit muted from Mo Salah I felt.”

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

The £34m star is essential to Liverpool’s fortunes but it does feel like a question of when not if he’ll eventually leave the club.

Seaman may well be reading too much into Salah’s lack of celebration against Aston Villa.

Liverpool were already two goals ahead and his close-range finish confirmed a result that was already pretty certain.

Right now, it seems very unlikely that Salah will leave in the coming days.

However, Al-Ittihad are preparing another bid and it’s likely to be an extraordinary fee.