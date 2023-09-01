Liverpool have just rejected a £150m offer for Mo Salah from Saudi Arabia, but like a dog with a bone, Al-Ittihad aren’t giving up yet.

Indeed, the Saudis aren’t ones to give up on this type of deal, and according to Lewis Steele, speaking on The Mail’s Transfer Deadline livestream, Al-Ittihad are going to come back in.

Steele was speaking about the Salah situation when he received a very interesting text from a Saudi source who stated that Al-Ittihad are not going to back down here and they’re going to go back in for Salah.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

Not backing down

Steele shared the text he received during the livestream.

“He knows the stance is the same and he will be counting down the days until the Saudi window closes and Salah is still a Liverpool player. Well, I’ve just seen a text at the top of my screen there from one of our Saudi sources saying we’re not going to back down and we’re going to come back in,” Steele said.

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

Crucial hours

We’re heading into crucial hours here.

Liverpool, clearly, don’t want to sell Salah, but the Saudis very rarely don’t get their way in situations like this.

It’s clear that the money is there to spend on a player like Salah, but if this deal is going to get done, it surely has to be done today before the UK transfer deadline.

This is a situation that you simply can’t take your eyes off before the deadline.