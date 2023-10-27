David Seaman predicts the score when Arsenal face Sheffield United this weekend

Arsenal face Sheffield United in the Premier League this weekend and pundit David Seaman shared his predictions for the match.

It is a big game for Arsenal after their draw last week with Chelsea. They will want to get back to winning ways and having a home fixture against a relegation-battling team is one of the best ways to do this.

Mikel Arteta will be happy with Arsenal’s start to the Premier League season so far. They sit third in the division and are still undefeated.

They will need to make sure that they are not complacent against Sheffield United, who are yet to pick up a win in the Premier League this season.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

David Seaman predicts Arsenal vs Sheffield United result

No doubt the pundit, who is an Arsenal legend, will be feeling confident ahead of this match between Arsenal and Sheffield United.

Speaking on the Seaman Says podcast the pundit predicted the score for the Arsenal vs Sheffield United match this weekend. He said: “Seaman on Arsenal vs Sheffield United; I’m going to go 2-0 Arsenal.”

It is no shock to see him give Arsenal a comfortable lead in this match. Arguably, some may be surprised that he didn’t predict a higher scoreline.

Arsenal’s midweek victory in the Champions League against Sevilla may be coming into Seaman’s thinking, as they could be a little tired.

Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Meanwhile, the Blades have only scored seven goals so far this season, so you can see why an Arsenal clean sheet was predicted.

After this match, Arsenal face West Ham, Sevilla and Newcastle, so they definitely need to pick up a win to have some momentum going into some tough matches.