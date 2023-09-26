David Seaman has now shared who he thinks will finish higher in the Premier League this season between Aston Villa and Chelsea.

Speaking on the Seaman Says Podcast, the Arsenal legend was reflecting on another fascinating encounter at Stamford Bridge.

There are few managers in more different scenarios right now than Unai Emery and Mauricio Pochettino.

Emery arrived at a struggling Villa side nearly 12 months ago and after making a few astute additions has revolutionised the team.

Only Manchester City have scored more points than Aston Villa in 2023 with virtually every new signing bedding into the team immediately.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have spent more than any other Premier League side by quite some distance since Todd Boehly took over the club.

Pochettino now has one of the most expensive, inexperienced teams to have ever been assembled and as a result, they’re struggling.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Seaman has now shared who will finish on top between Villa and Chelsea when the season concludes in May.

Both sides will have European ambitions, but right now only one team looks on course to reach those heights.

Seaman on who will finish higher between Villa and Chelsea

Asked to make a prediction on the two sides, Seaman said: “If I had to choose now I’d say Villa. But Chelsea are going to come good, they are going to play Arsenal in a couple of weeks, and I’m thinking get the points while you can because they are going to get better.

“There is no doubt. And it’s a chance to get points off them while they are not playing well but I can see that changing a lot.

“Villa have been impressive, even having said that [Emi] Martinez still made a lot of saves. It was only Chelsea’s bad finishing that didn’t get them anything, so that would be a worry.”

Villa got one over Chelsea on Sunday as Ollie Watkins scored his first league goal of the season.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

It was a very even game but Chelsea’s inability to score goals is becoming more and more concerning.

Plenty of Villa fans will agree with Seaman that they should be finishing above Chelsea based on how they’ve started the season.

The form of Ezri Konsa has seen him touted for a maiden England call-up in the absence of teammate Tyrone Mings.

New signing Moussa Diaby looks like a quality addition as well and his composure in front of goal wouldn’t go amiss at Stamford Bridge right now.