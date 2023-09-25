Ian Wright thinks England now need to start looking at calling up £12m Villa player

Ian Wright now thinks that England should be considering a call up for Aston Villa centre-back Ezri Konsa following yesterday’s win.

Wright was speaking on the BBC’s Match of the Day 2 and commented that Konsa had all the aspects needed in his game.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

The pundit urged Gareth Southgate to look at the defender who is now thriving under Unai Emery.

Wright said: “He’s somebody for me who is worth having a look at simply because he has all the attributes.

“I’d definitely have a look at Ezri Konsa [for England].”

And this will be music for Aston Villa fan’s ears following their 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge.

Konsa was one of many Villa players who Wright could have praised including Emi Martinez and Ollie Watkins.

Of course, the latter may also be hoping to pave his way back into the England squad.

Watkins will be relieved to have bagged his first league goal of the season yesterday, especially given the form of Jhon Duran.

Emery’s Villa now have a squad of international quality players and their project gets more exciting by the week.

Wright thinks England should be looking at Villa’s Konsa

Konsa is now adapting to a different centre-back partner for much of this season.

Owing to the injury to Tyrone Mings, Pau Torres now looks to be a stalwart of this Aston Villa team.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

And Villa’s recruitment this summer is already paying dividends.

Moussa Diaby looks like an inspired purchase, just as Nicolo Zaniolo does on loan.

The pair should provide so much excitement for Villa fans this season, as well as having plenty of end product.

Moreover, Emery is only able to bed in so many new players because of the strong foundation the likes of Konsa provides.

And as Wright protests, Villa’s £12m Konsa wouldn’t look out of place performing a similarly consistent role for England.