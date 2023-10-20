David Seaman has just made a complete U-turn about Tottenham Hotspur

David Seaman has suddenly changed his mind about Tottenham Hotspur and where they will finish in the Premier League table this season.

Spurs have had a tremendous start to the campaign, haven’t they? Ange Postecoglou has worked wonders in North London, and Tottenham fans are convinced he will help them achieve something really special.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

David Seaman has changed his mind about Tottenham

Arsenal legend David Seaman was among many pundits who just did not expect Tottenham to be as good as they have been so far this season.

Spurs are currently on top of the table and are yet to lose a game in the Premier League. Yes, they have had a fairly easy fixture list, but you can only beat what’s in front of you, and they’ve done a great job so far.

As things stand, Tottenham are one of the favourites to finish inside the top four alongside title contenders Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool.

When he revealed his predictions at the start of the season, Seaman did not have Spurs there. Now, just like Gabby Agbonlahor, he has admitted he was wrong.

The legendary Arsenal goalkeeper said on the Seaman Says podcast: “The fact that it’s eight games and Spurs haven’t been Spursy is a worry! It just shows they are ticking along nicely.”

When he was asked if Spurs could do something this season, he replied: “Top four, I don’t think they were in it in our predictions at the start of the season.

“The form they are in now is impressive and it’s not even got Ange excited yet, so who knows what they will be like when he does get excited! They are on form and they are going to be difficult.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Tottenham have an edge over other clubs

Considering Tottenham as title contenders so early in the season would be absurd, but based on what we’ve seen so far, can you really rule them out?

Yes, the Spursy tag will come up every time there is a debate about this, but unlike Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool, Tottenham have no European football to worry about.

It’s just the Premier League and the FA Cup – which doesn’t start anytime soon – to focus on for Postecoglou, which means they will mostly play just one game a week.

That is a serious edge to have over other clubs, and stranger things have happened in this league than Spurs going on to do something special.