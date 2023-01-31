David Ornstein shares how Arsenal's players have reacted to Jorginho signing











Arsenal’s players and staff have been left really excited about the possibility of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho joining the club on deadline day, according to David Ornstein.

Mikel Arteta looks set to bolster his midfield options today by bringing in Jorginho from their London rivals.

The Gunners had tried to move for Moises Caicedo but Sky Sports reports that they had two bids knocked back by Brighton for the 21-year-old, one worth £60 million while the second was worth £70 million.

Goal’s Charles Watts revealed earlier today that Arsenal had reached an agreement with Chelsea over signing Jorginho, with the player given permission to make the short trip to London Colney ahead of a move.

The 31-year-old emerged as a surprise target for the Gunners due to their failed attempt at landing Caicedo and it seems his imminent arrival has left many at the club excited.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Arsenal players excited about Jorginho

Ornstein provided an update on Jorginho’s proposed move to Arsenal on Twitter today and says the deal is ‘done’.

The Athletic journalist also shared what he’s been told from sources inside Arsenal about the Italian’s imminent move.

“The word I’m hearing from inside Arsenal is that there’s quite a lot of excitement among the players and staff about a very experienced player,” he said.

“Euro’s winner with Italy at Wembley against England as we remember. He’s achieved a lot in the game, trophies and played at an elite level and I think his technical style will fit in nicely in Mikel Arteta’s squad.”

Photo by Chris Lee – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

TBR View: Jorginho is smart business from Arsenal

While many would have preferred a move for Caicedo, Jorginho isn’t exactly a bad player to fall back on.

The Italy international will certainly provide some know-how as Arsenal push for the Premier League title as a player who has won the biggest honours.

It will also allow the Gunners to spend more money in the position over the summer as Jorginho will arrive in north London for a modest fee.

Show all