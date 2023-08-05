Arsenal have been linked with a move to sign Mohammed Kudus, but David Ornstein has claimed that he’s about to join Brighton and Hove Albion now.

The Gunners have had a brilliant window so far. They’ve signed Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice, and many fans were hoping for at least one more versatile addition.

Kudus was many people’s pick, but Arsenal seem to have missed out now, claims Ornstein.

David Ornstein says Arsenal target Mohammed Kudus is close to joining Brighton

Mohammed Kudus has been on Arsenal’s radar for a while now.

Ben Jacobs claimed on Caught Offside a couple of weeks ago that the Gunners’ interest in the Ghana international is genuine, and they had even made contact to sign him.

Kudus would’ve been brilliant for Arsenal, but it looks like they’ve missed out now.

Ornstein has just claimed that Brighton, who will be in Europe next season, have reached an agreement in principle with Ajax to sign the versatile attacker.

The fee will reportedly be around a club-record £34.5 million and personal terms are close to being agreed.

The journalist tweeted: “Brighton & Hove Albion reach agreement in principle with Ajax to buy Mohamed Kudus for ~€40m.

“23yo Ghana int’l close to agreement on personal terms. Deal not fully done but key De Zerbi target + would be #BHAFC record signing.”

TBR View:

This really is a shame for Arsenal.

Kudus is an ‘incredible‘ player. He can play anywhere across the front three and also in midfield, and he would’ve given Arsenal a number of options.

Mikel Arteta probably viewed him as a backup to Bukayo Saka on the right flank, but the Gunners boss will now have to look elsewhere to fill that void.

It will be interesting to see how Kudus will fare at Brighton. Our early prediction is he’ll be a huge hit.