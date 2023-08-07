Journalist David Ornstein has said that everyone is now expecting Folarin Balogun to leave Arsenal this summer.

Speaking on the HaytersTV YouTube channel, Ornstein provided more information on the 22-year-old’s future.

The centre-forward position could end up being a source of debate at the Emirates in the final weeks of the transfer window.

Mikel Arteta appeared to have several options at his disposal going into the Premier League campaign.

However, an injury to Gabriel Jesus that required surgery days before the Community Shield has raised some questions.

Eddie Nketiah started and captained their Emirates Cup match against Monaco on Wednesday, but only featured for the final few minutes against Manchester City.

That’s because new signing Kai Havertz was given the nod, although he never thrived in that role at Chelsea.

Photo by Paul Harding – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

David Ornstein now believes that Arsenal’s other senior option – Folarin Balogun – is expected to leave this summer.

The 22-year-old has been linked with several clubs this summer, but a move isn’t currently imminent.

After spending pre-season with the first-team squad, both parties don’t appear to have done enough to convince the other that they should carry on together.

Ornstein says Balogun now expected to leave Arsenal

Speaking about the American international’s future, Ornstein said: “Arsenal to our knowledge are not in the market for a striker.

“They have Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah – Balogun, the expectation is that he will leave but it’s not done yet.

“They have auxiliary options, like Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz.”

Havertz proved yesterday why Arsenal have signed him but also why he hasn’t been signed as a striker.

His link-up play was great around the box and he regularly got his teammates involved in attacks.

However, he also had the best two chances of the first half and failed to convert either.

Both Balogun and Nketiah would have expected to score those opportunities.

Photo by Trevor Ruszkowski/ISI Photos/Getty Images

After thriving away from Arsenal last year, Ornstein now believes Balogun will be departing the Emirates on a more permanent basis.

The Gunners will hope that’s not a decision they come to regret in the future.