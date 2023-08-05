Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun is a name talked about quite a lot this transfer window and journalist Ben Jacobs has provided an update on his future.

Mikel Arteta is making big strides at Arsenal and their recent growth has been emphasised by the top signings they have made this summer.

Sadly, this means that some players will end up moving on in the pursuit of more football. One of these looks to be Balogun, with Inter Milan one of the clubs reportedly interested.

Apparently the player wants to pursue more game time after his very successful loan in Ligue 1. The striker managed 22 goals across the season.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Folarin Balogun likely to leave Arsenal this summer

With some great attackers at the club, Mikel Arteta cannot really promise many in the squad consistent game time. It will be very interesting to see how the squad looks at the end of the window.

Sports reporter Ben Jacobs shared the latest on the future of the Arsenal star. Jacobs said: “Folarin Balogun keen on move to Inter, but Arsenal will have to drop price.

“Inter hoping for a total package of under €40m. Arsenal want €50-55m. Inter need a reduction but are cautiously optimistic Arsenal will come down. Inter’s budget basically the same as for Romelu Lukaku”

The “frightening” player is only 22 years-old and has top potential, but he is still unproven in the Premier League. This is quite risky for Arteta when he is now pushing for the title.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

It would no doubt be better for the club to slowly integrate him into the first team. If Balogun does not want this, then it is best to let him go.

Inter Milan are a top Champions League club and it would be a good move for him. If Arsenal can manage to get a top figure for him then it seems like a no-brainer.