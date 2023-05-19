David Ornstein says 44-year-old could now become new Tottenham manager











Arne Slot is reportedly a strong contender to become the next Tottenham Hotspur manager, and David Ornstein has claimed that he could well get the job.

Spurs’ hunt for a new manager has been ongoing for almost two months now. Antonio Conte left the club at the end of March, and plenty of big names have been linked with the job in North London since.

Feyenoord boss Slot is apparently a very strong contender to become the next Tottenham manager now, said Ornstein on FIVE.

David Ornstein says Arne Slot could become the new Tottenham manager

We’re just over a week away from the end of this season and Tottenham still don’t have a manager or a sporting director.

Spurs should’ve had their summer plans ready by now, but looking in from the outside, it really does seem like they will enter the summer window underprepared.

Another way to look at it would be that Tottenham will appoint a new manager very soon because the domestic season is coming close to an end everywhere in Europe.

That frees up managers like Arne Slot, and David Ornstein says he could well become the next Tottenham manager.

The journalist said: “It’s become pretty clear in recent days that Arne Slot is a strong candidate for the position.

“He’s at Feyenoord, he’s done spectacularly well, they would love to keep him – reports that they are offering him a bumper new contract, bumper by Dutch football standards, which will be relatively small compared to English standards, but they would desperately like to keep hold of him.

“But he may consider, one, how many opportunities come in the Premier League, if Tottenham do indeed approach to appoint him. Two, will he ever get this sort of success again at Feyenoord? Because you suspect Ajax and PSV will come back stronger next season.

“So clearly he is a strong option for them and when you speak to people in the game they are of the opinion that he could well get it.”

TBR View:

It really does look like Slot is the likeliest option to become the next Tottenham manager.

Julian Nagelsmann withdrew himself from the race not too long ago, while Xabi Alonso and Vincent Kompany both have decided to stay at their respective clubs.

No other manager has been linked with the Tottenham job more than 44-year-old Slot in recent weeks, and that suggests there is a very good chance he will get the job.

It will be interesting to see what will happen in the coming weeks.

