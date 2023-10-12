David Ornstein now says 31-year-old Arsenal man could be keen to leave the club

David Ornstein has now shared that Arsenal coach Jack Wilshere would be keen to leave the club if the right managerial job becomes available.

Ornstein was speaking on a Q&A with The Athletic and shared what he knew about the possibility of Wilshere joining Colorado Rapids.

Upon the job becoming available, Arsenal granted Wilshere permission to speak to the MLS side regarding the vacancy.

Ornstein said that 31-year-old Wilshere impressed in his interview and would be keen to leave for a senior management position.

He said: “Wilshere is thought to have impressed in his interview and the Rapids now need to make a decision.

“Teams in Europe and further afield have noted Wilshere’s impact, too, and are monitoring the situation.

“I hear he is keen on moving into senior management if the right chance arises.”

Whilst this may be a loss for Arsenal’s under-18s, fans would surely be excited to see Wilshere given such an opportunity.

This Ornstein update probably won’t be a surprise given the progress Wilshere has already been enjoying at Arsenal.



Of course, at 31-years-old, Wilshere would enter the managerial world at a very young age.

His playing career may have been cut short, but the former England international is now catching the eye in the coaching world.

If he does depart, then Arsenal fans will surely be grateful that Wilshere has been able to advise the likes of Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri.

The former has now signed his first professional deal with the side and looks to have a big future ahead.

In fact, Lewis-Skelly was named as Arsenal’s best youngster ahead of Nwaneri in The Guardian’s ‘Next Generation 2023’.

And whilst Ornstein does suggest that Wilshere has a good chance of leaving Arsenal in the near future, he would be leaving another strong legacy behind.