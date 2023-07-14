West Ham United boss David Moyes was asked about the Declan Rice to Arsenal deal in a press conference in Perth, Australia a few hours ago.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with a move to sign the England midfielder and a deal should’ve been done by this point. However, they haven’t announced anything yet.

Fans of both Arsenal and West Ham are annoyed about the delay, and it seems like Moyes is too – he says his side ‘can’t plan anything’ until this deal goes through.

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

David Moyes shares the latest on Declan Rice to Arsenal

Arsenal have been keen to sign Declan Rice for over six months now.

The Gunners went into the market last month with the West Ham skipper as their top target. They faced stiff competition from Bayern Munich and Manchester City, but reports revealed Mikel Arteta’s men blew them both out of the water.

Arsenal agreed a fee with West Ham over two weeks ago for Rice, and the payment structure was sorted out last week as well. The midfielder was even given permission to undergo a medical at the Emirates (The Athletic)

Despite all that, Arsenal are yet to complete the deal, and Moyes says he, like many fans, is just watching the news to see if it will be done.

He said in a press conference in Perth, broadcasted by KeepUp: “I’ve just been listening to Sky and I’ve been taking the news from Sky. I know nothing about it. You (journalists) seem to know more about it than me and getting the news quicker than me. So, I’m happy to listen to what you people say.

“Until it’s done, we can’t plan anything. We’ll wait and see what happens. Everybody knows the situation, we’re expecting something to happen. I think you just said it was done two weeks ago and it’s still not done.”

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

TBR View:

The delay is really frustrating, but Rice to Arsenal is just a matter of time now.

Gunners fans began to worry after reports emerged that West Ham are not too pleased about the time the North Londoners are taking to finalise this deal.

David Ornstein, thankfully, but all those concerns to bed by claiming that the deal is ‘done and dusted‘, and it will be announced imminently.

Arsenal fly over to the United States on Sunday for their pre-season tour. Fans are hoping Rice will be unveiled as a new Gunners player by then.