David Moyes now shares live on air the latest information on Jesse Lingard’s future

West Ham United manager David Moyes has shared the latest information on Jesse Lingard’s fitness and future.

Moyes was speaking live on TalkSPORT (12/9 9:13am) and addressed his side’s fantastic start to the campaign.

He was asked about their triumphant Europa Conference League campaign and how his side really put the competition on the amp.

David Moyes will be delighted with how well this season is going given West Ham’s struggles domestically last season.

Although they were victorious in Europe, West Ham finished 14th in the Premier League.

They then lost Declan Rice in the summer, however, they’ve recruited brilliantly to replace him.

One player who could still one in at West Ham is Jesse Lingard and Moyes has addressed his current situation.

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

The 30-year-old is currently without a club and is training with the Hammers after leaving Nottingham Forest in the summer.

He turned down a return to the London Stadium last summer but could end up playing there again very soon.

West Ham manager Moyes shares latest Lingard information

Asked about whether Lingard would be signing for the club, Moyes said: “Well Jesse’s [Lingard] trained with us for three weeks and look he’s improved greatly since he first came in.

“He’s in really good condition, much condition than when he first came in.

“I have to say when Jesse joined us a couple of years ago, he scored I think ten goals in 15 games.

“Probably was the difference for getting us into Europe for the first time, so I want to give him a real opportunity to get back into condition and see how he does.

“There’s no real update on it at the moment, but just to say that he’s back and he’s getting much closer to levels of fitness where you would hope he would be.”

Photo by Justin Tallis – Pool/Getty Images

Lingard would be a useful option to Moyes at West Ham but he’s unlikely to play a starring role going forward.

The likes of Lucas Paqueta, Jarrod Bowen and new signing Mohammed Kudus are all better options in attacking roles right now.

However, if the right deal can be negotiated, perhaps a pay-as-you-play contract, then Lingard could be a fantastic impact substitute.

Whether he wants to play that role at West Ham or go elsewhere where he’ll play more regularly it yet to be seen.