David Moyes likely to start ‘outstanding’ West Ham player at Manchester City

West Ham United defender Angelo Ogbonna is reportedly likely to start against Manchester City tomorrow night after Kurt Zouma’s injury.

The Hammers have suffered back-to-back defeats in the Premier League over the past week but face a tall order to return to winning ways tomorrow night.

David Moyes’ men had seemingly turned a corner after a 4-0 win against Bournemouth following the draw against league-leaders Arsenal.

But defeats against Liverpool and Crystal Palace leave West Ham sitting just four points above the relegation zone, with some tricky fixtures to come.

Moyes was also handed a blow on the weekend as Kurt Zouma was forced off with an ankle injury at Selhurst Park.

And The Guardian reports that Angelo Ogbonna will likely replace the Frenchman at the Etihad Stadium tomorrow night.

Ogbonna likely to start against City

The outlet claims that Ogbonna is the likely candidate to step into West Ham’s defence for a difficult trip to City tonight.

Thilo Kehrer is hoping to be involved, but Moyes will seemingly favour Ogbonna over the German defender.

West Ham have been handed a slight boost in terms of Zouma’s injury though as the outlet notes he isn’t likely to be sidelined for the remainder of the campaign.

Zouma has been a mainstay in the West Ham backline this season and they will undoubtedly be worse off without him tomorrow night.

Ogbonna has only featured 12 times in the Premier League for the Hammers this season, with three appearances coming from the bench.

Over the past year, the ‘outstanding’ centre-back has fallen down the pecking order under Moyes, with Zouma often preferred in central defence.

West Ham will be hoping that Ogbonna can do a job in Zouma’s absence as they bid to secure their place in the Premier League next season.

