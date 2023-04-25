David Moyes claims Liverpool have a ‘really, really talented’ 24-year-old player











David Moyes has been speaking to the media ahead of West Ham’s clash against Liverpool tomorrow and he’s singled out Trent Alexander-Arnold for praise.

Liverpool are set to travel to the London Stadium tomorrow night as they bid to keep their slim hopes of a top-four finish alive.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will come up against an in-form West Ham side who have picked up two wins out of their last three Premier League games.

The Hammers thrashed Bournemouth 4-0 away from home over the weekend, while Liverpool beat Nottingham Forest 3-2.

Liverpool seem to have turned a corner in recent weeks and Trent Alexander-Arnold has played a key role in their improved form.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The 24-year-old has benefitted from a tactical tweak from Klopp, which has seen him play as an inverted full-back.

And David Moyes has highlighted the danger that Trent poses ahead of tomorrow night’s clash.

Moyes praises Trent

Speaking to Football.London, Moyes was full of praise for the Liverpool star, particularly his ability on the ball.

“It’s something we’ve thought about definitely, he’s a really, really talented footballer,” the West Ham boss said.

“His deliveries, his use of the ball. He’s got all of the traits of a very good quarter-back type football. I don’t think anyone should be shocked.”

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Alexander-Arnold has come under plenty of scrutiny due to the defensive side of his game this season.

But the England international seems to be rediscovering his best form for Liverpool and that is partly down to his adjusted role in the side.

His best attributes are clearly his ability to pick a pass and unlock defences. Since being given the freedom to drift into midfield, Alexander-Arnold has registered four assists in three appearances.

It’s certainly no surprise to hear Moyes praising the full-back and West Ham will need to deal with the threat he poses tomorrow night if they are to pick up a positive result.

Show all