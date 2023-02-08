David Moyes likely to put 23-year-old West Ham player back in his starting XI for Chelsea on Saturday











David Moyes is now likely to put Ben Johnson back in his West Ham starting eleven against Chelsea on Saturday.

That is according to the Athletic, who say he is going to feature in a three-man backline alongside Angelo Ogbonna and Nayef Aguerd against the Blues.

The Hammers face a lunchtime London derby on Saturday afternoon and will be looking to build on the 1-1 draw with Newcastle last time out.

The 23-year-old came off the bench at half-time to replace Thilo Kehrer at St James’ Park and looks set to be put back in the starting XI this weekend.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Johnson likely to start for West Ham against Chelsea

Johnson was linked with a deadline day move to fellow strugglers Everton, but that switch did not happen as Sean Dyche was not furnished with any new signings.

Journalist Sami Mokbel told Transfer Confidential that Everton wanted the 23-year-old but added that West Ham may not be interested in letting him leave and that proved to be the case.

His versatility is really handy for Moyes and it is also important for the club to have links with the academy in terms of bringing players through.

Former Hammers coach Stuart Pearce said of Johnson: “The most important thing about Ben is whenever you pass him or meet him first thing in the morning, he’s got a smile on his face.

“He takes in all the knowledge you can pass on to him. He’s a wonderful professional to deal with and work with. We’re very proud to have him out of our academy system as well, which is a real plus for us, especially with the connection to this club with the academy.

“I think he’s just developing and getting better and better, and like with all young players, the more game time they have, the better they’ll get, so I am delighted for the boy.”