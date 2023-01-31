Everton eyeing West Ham youngster on transfer deadline day











Everton are interested in a deal for Ben Johnson, but it is not yet clear whether West Ham United would be open to selling the defender in the final hours of the January transfer window, according to the Daily Mail’s Transfer Confidential.

The Toffees are surely going to be one of the Premier League’s busier sides in the final hours of the month. They have now confirmed Sean Dyche as their new manager.

And of course, they are up against it in the top-flight. Another relegation battle is on the cards for the Toffees this season.

Everton want Ben Johnson

They do seemingly have funds to spend. Anthony Gordon was sold to Newcastle in the last few days. And the fans will be desperately hoping that that money is quickly reinvested in the squad.

One player they do apparently have their eye on is Johnson. Journalist Sami Mokbel has told Transfer Confidential that Everton want the 23-year-old.

He did add however, that West Ham may not be interested in letting him leave. Johnson has made 17 appearances in all competitions for David Moyes’ side this season.

At another stage of the window, the Hammers may perhaps have been prepared to let him go. Johnson is a good player. However, it is hard to see him becoming a stalwart of the side for years to come.

But he is a very good option to have in the squad. And he can play in both full-back roles. So you would imagine that West Ham would be more than happy to keep him unless Everton push the boat out.