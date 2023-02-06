Pep Guardiola praises Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg after Tottenham beat Manchester City











Pep Guardiola has admitted to Manchester City’s official website that he was left seriously impressed by Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s defending yesterday.

City fell to yet another defeat in north London after Harry Kane’s effort in the 15th minute proved to be the difference between the sides.

Kane became the club’s all-time top goalscorer on the day and ensured that Guardiola’s miserable record at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium continued.

City have now played five games at Tottenham’s new stadium and they’ve lost every single time without scoring a single goal.

And Guardiola has highlighted Hojbjerg’s performance in the middle of the park after the Dane put in a brilliant shift.

Photo by Matt McNulty – Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Guardiola left impressed by Hojbjerg

Hojbjerg provided Kane with his history-making goal as he won the ball back on the edge of City’s box after a loose pass from Rodri.

The £15 million man was even named as the Man of the Match on Sky Sports’ coverage of the game. And Guardiola certainly appreciated his efforts to disrupt City’s attacks.

“Always I have the feeling that we play well against them, but for one reason or another we are unable to score and not able to win, “ Guardiola said.

“They defended deep and after there were the duels and second balls, but with Højbjerg in the middle, they are good with second balls.

“They have wingers like Son and Kulusevski so normally you can concede from transitions.”

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Hojbjerg has formed a brilliant partnership with Rodrigo Bentancur in the middle of the park for Spurs and he was a standout performer yesterday.

Kane deservedly grabbed the headlines after surpassing Jimmy Greaves’ long-standing record at the club, but Hojbjerg arguably put in his best performance in a Spurs shirt.

The 27-year-old is certainly at his best when it comes to protecting the Spurs backline and he did this exceptionally well yesterday.

He also set the tone when Spurs opted to come out of their shape and press from the front, which ultimately led to Kane’s goal.

