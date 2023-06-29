TalkSPORT pundit Darren Bent believes Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane would like to join Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea this summer.

It’s that time of the year again when Spurs fans wake up to a new story about their star striker every day. Kane, as he always is, is a wanted man, with Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain both reportedly keen to sign him this summer (90min).

Chelsea need a new striker too and Pochettino’s presence there has given rise to rumours about the Blues signing Kane. Bent has claimed on talkSPORT that the striker would like that.

Darren Bent thinks Harry Kane would like to leave Tottenham and join Chelsea

There are a lot of rumours going around about Harry Kane and his Tottenham future.

The Englishman, branded as a ‘very underrated‘ player by Jose Enrique on his Instagram Story on June 7th 2022, will enter the final year of his contract on Saturday, and if Spurs don’t sell him now, they will have to let him go for free this time next year.

Bayern Munich are really keen to sign Kane this summer, and Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the Englishman is open to a move to Germany (YouTube).

Bent, however, thinks he’d like to go to Chelsea and reunite with his old boss, Mauricio Pochettino.

The pundit said: “I think he’d like to have gone to Manchester City (last summer), but that’s obviously off the table.

“I think he’d like to go to Chelsea, because of Pochettino.”

TBR View:

Apart from Arsenal, Chelsea would be the last place Tottenham fans would want Harry Kane to go to.

The two London clubs really don’t like each other and barely even do business together. We don’t expect that to change this summer, but football is a funny game and anything is possible.

If Kane really does fancy a move to Chelsea to work with Pochettino again, it’s far more likely to happen when he’s out of contract next year.

That would definitely break Spurs fans’ hearts.