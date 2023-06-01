Darren Bent says he'd start Chelsea player over Gabriel Jesus at Arsenal











TalkSPORT pundit Darren Bent has claimed that he would start Romelu Lukaku up front at Arsenal instead of Gabriel Jesus if the Belgian signed for the Gunners.

One of the most impressive things about the Gunners this season was how they shared the goals among their attackers. Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odgaard all scored 15 goals each, while Gabriel Jesus, despite his long injury lay-off, found the net 11 times.

Adding a striker who would guarantee 20 or so goals could take this Arsenal side to a whole new level next season. That is why Bent says he’d take Lukaku at the Emirates.

Darren Bent says he’d start Romelu Lukaku over Gabriel Jesus at Arsenal

Just a year after Romelu Lukaku rejoined Chelsea for an eye-watering £97.5 million (Sky Sports), the Belgian left the club on loan to Inter Milan, the club he joined the Blues from.

The 29-year-old, on his day, is up there with the best strikers in the world, and although he managed to score 15 times for Chelsea in his first season back, he received immense criticism.

Thomas Tuchel didn’t fancy him and due to a lack of buyers, Chelsea were forced to loan Lukaku out. He returned to Inter and in 19 starts in all competitions this season, he has scored 14 goals and provided six assists so far.

Ahead of the Champions League final, Darren Bent and Andy Goldstein had their say on Lukaku.

When the latter asked if Bent would take Lukaku at Arsenal, he replied: “Yes, without a doubt. I’m not getting rid of anyone but I’ll have him.

“He’d get us more goals than Gabriel Jesus. What Gabriel Jesus did at Arsenal was brilliant, but there were times where he’d frustrate me because he wasn’t in the box enough, there were times when the ball was flashed across the box and nobody was there. He was on the edge of the box. But Lukaku – I know he’s in there.”

When Goldstein pressed him for an answer on who he’d rather have as Arsenal’s striker, Bent said: “I would start Lukaku down the middle over Gabriel Jesus.”

TBR View:

That is an interesting opinion there from Bent.

Lukaku will certainly spend more time in the box than Jesus if he played for Arsenal, but would the Belgian fit Mikel Arteta’s style of play?

Yes, his ability to hold the ball up and play with his back to goal is ‘world class‘, but we’re not sure if he can meet Arteta’s pressing demands like Jesus does.

As an alternative option up front, however, Lukaku will certainly offer something different to Arsenal, but we just can’t see Arteta even considering signing him this summer.

