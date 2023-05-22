'Might be available': Paul Merson suggests Arsenal should now look at 'world-class' 30-year-old from PL rival











Paul Merson has surprisingly suggested that Arsenal may want to consider a move for Romelu Lukaku this summer with the Gunners needing to sign a goalscoring striker.

Merson was speaking to Give Me Sport after Mikel Arteta’s side officially ensured that they would be finishing second in the Premier League this season.

It has been such a promising campaign for Arsenal. But ultimately, they had little left to give in the final weeks of the season. And they were unable to hold off the relentless Manchester City any longer.

Merson suggests Lukaku may be someone Arsenal should look at

Not only will they look to improve in the league next year, but Arsenal also have a Champions League campaign to prepare for. And with that, Paul Merson feels that they need another striker.

In fact, he suggested that one player Arsenal should look at is a certain Romelu Lukaku.

“Arsenal need a centre forward. They need someone who is going to get them 25 goals a season,” he told Give Me Sport.

“I’m not having a go at Gabriel Jesus. He’s a very good player and he’s been a brilliant signing.

“But he’s not going to get you the goals you need on his own. The other day against Brighton, I don’t remember him ever looking like scoring.

“Romelu Lukaku might be available. The 30-year-old is an out-and-out centre-forward. He will stay up front and back into players. That might help Arsenal,” he went on to add, as he ran through some potential options.

Lukaku would be a very surprising addition for the Gunners. He has obviously had a really difficult time since re-signing for Chelsea. It seems a very long time ago that he was tearing Arsenal apart on his second debut for the Blues.

His loan spell with Inter this season has been relatively decent. And of course, it could still end with a Champions League win.

Chelsea may welcome any offers which come in for the ‘world-class‘ Belgian. However, they spent £97.5 million on Lukaku. So he is unlikely to come cheap.

With that, it is hard to see Arsenal being willing to pay the kind of fee the Blues would be looking for before they let the 30-year-old join a Premier League rival.

And in truth, Arsenal fans will probably feel that there are much better options out there on the market.