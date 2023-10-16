Darren Bent says he’d rather go with £60m midfielder instead of Kai Havertz right now

It’s safe to say that Kai Havertz has hardly lit the place up since signing for Arsenal in the summer from London rivals Chelsea.

The German midfieder/attacker cost Arsenal more than £60m but has far struggled. He has got just the one goal – a penalty at Bournemouth – and once again looks like he’s struggling for a position.

And speaking on TalkSPORT drive tonight, former PL striker Darren Bent said that right now, he’d rather see Emile Smith Rowe playing for Arsenal instead.

Bent wants Smith Rowe to play instead of Havertz

Speaking on TalkSPORT’s Drive show tonight alongside Andy Goldstein, Bent admitted that Smith Rowe should be getting more minutes than Havertz right now.

“You should hear the ovation whenever he comes on at The Emirates. They love him. I’ll be honest I’d rather see him play right now, in that number ten role anyway, than Kai Havertz,” Bent said.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He makes a good point

In fairness to Bent here, he makes a very valid point about Kai Havertz and Emile Smith Rowe.

The question came up when they were discussing the idea of Newcastle being keen on the Arsenal midfielder. And the self-confessed Gunner is bang on when it comes to Havertz.

The impact that Smith Rowe has on games seems to be far more than that which Havertz brings on most occasions. Just like at Chelsea, the German seems to be drifting along through games and struggling to make any sort of impact with his new club.

Certainly, if the Gunners were to sell Smith Rowe and persist with Havertz, then it would raise considerable questions among the Arsenal fanbase, even if they do get the reported £60m they want.

As of now, Havertz has a lot to prove to show he’s going to be worth the money.