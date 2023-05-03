Darren Bent now urges £30m Premier League star to join Tottenham











TalkSPORT pundit Darren Bent has urged Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to join Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Pickford has been heavily linked with a move to Spurs for some time now and it seems likely that he could leave Goodison Park this summer.

Tottenham are seemingly searching for a Hugo Lloris replacement ahead of the summer, with the Frenchman’s form called into question this season.

Of course, Everton are facing a fight to stay in the Premier League beyond the end of the campaign and if they fail to avoid the drop, the likes of Pickford will attract plenty of interest.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Indeed, Pickford reportedly has an agreement in place which will allow him to leave Everton should they fail to avoid relegation.

Now, former Tottenham striker Darren Bent has suggested that he should make the switch to north London.

Bent urges Pickford to join Spurs

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Bent claimed that a move to Tottenham over the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United makes more sense for Pickford.

“That’s the place I think he should go [Tottenham],” Bent said. “I think Spurs for me is the one. I feel like that makes more sense.”

He added: “Jordan Pickford is very good with his feet, very good passer of the ball although last night [against Leicester] he nearly cost them [Everton] when he tried to dribble out but it was offside.

“But I think he’s a good goalkeeper and he’s a modern-day goalkeeper because he can play with his feet.”

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Pickford recently put pen to paper on a new deal with the Toffees until 2027, but it seems that he could still seek a move away this summer.

Despite the odd error, the £30 million shot-stopper has arguably been one of Everton’s most consistent performers over the past couple of years.

Of course, Spurs will probably be eyeing a goalkeeper who is comfortable with the ball at his feet, an area of Hugo Lloris’ game that has always been a weakness.

Tottenham could do a lot worse than the England international, but they will keep their options open in case Everton manage to avoid the drop.

