Darren Bent left baffled after hearing latest news about Tottenham’s manager search

TalkSPORT pundit Darren Bent has been speaking about Tottenham Hotspur’s manager search and he has been left baffled by the fact that his old club haven’t hired Mauricio Pochettino yet.

Tottenham and Antonio Conte’s unusual partnership came to an end on Sunday night after a disappointing campaign so far.

The Italian boss seemed to have Spurs on the up after guiding them into the Champions League last season, but his side regressed under him this time out.

Spurs have been linked with a host of names since Conte’s departure, with Cristian Stellini set to take charge as acting head coach until the end of the season.

Mauricio Pochettino had been touted as a strong contender to take over from Conte in the days leading up to the Italian’s dismissal.

Indeed, Sky Sports News journalist Bela Shah claimed that Tottenham’s players had already been in contact with Pochettino about a return to north London.

And Darren Bent has admitted that he’s surprised Pochettino isn’t already in the dugout after Conte’s departure over the weekend.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Bent baffled by Tottenham’s manager search

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Bent suggested that Julian Nagelsmann’s sudden availability has thrown a spanner in the works for Pochettino’s potential return to Tottenham.

“If you’re Poch, surely you’re thinking what’s going on here? Because you’ve been out of work for a while,” the former Spurs striker said.

“It almost felt like right, get Conte out and get Poch back like it was a done deal. The moment Conte goes, Poch is walking through the door.

“The fact that now that Nagelsmann has become available and now Spurs are looking at him, what does that say about Poch?”

TalkSPORT presenter, Andy Goldstein, suggested that the links to Nagelsmann hint that Pochettino is ‘not their first choice’.

And Bent responded: “Where does that leave Poch? Because in my head, I’m thinking right, the thing that made sense was Conte to go, must be Pochettino.

“He’s out of work, it’s not going to be that difficult to get him in. He knows the club better than most, he had some really good times at Spurs.

“But the fact that Nagelsmann has become available now all of a sudden and they’ve kind of forgotten about Poch, what does that do to him? And where does Poch get another job?”

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Many Spurs fans would be keen on the idea of Pochettino returning, but it does seem that the Argentine isn’t high up on the club’s list at this moment in time.

Pochettino is currently out of work after his spell at Paris Saint-Germain and if Tottenham really wanted him, they would have surely made their move by now.

It seems likely that Tottenham are weighing up their options ahead of the summer, with plenty of candidates such as Roberto De Zerbi, Oliver Glasner and Ange Postecoglou currently in jobs.

