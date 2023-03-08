Darren Bent backs Jordan Pickford for Tottenham move this summer











Darren Bent has told talkSPORT that the time has come for Jordan Pickford to leave Everton, and suggested that he could quite easily play for Tottenham Hotspur.

Pickford recently signed a new contract at Goodison Park. However, it would be no surprise if there was a question mark over his long-term future. The Toffees are, once again, battling relegation in the Premier League.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

He has been linked with a move away. Fabrizio Romano has recently told Give Me Sport that Tottenham have Pickford on their radar. And it really does appear that Spurs are going to need a new number one in the summer.

Bent backs Pickford for Tottenham move

Hugo Lloris’ form has been in decline for some time. And Fraser Forster came in to be the Frenchman’s understudy last year. So he is unlikely to be able to move ahead of him in the pecking order beyond this season.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Of course, one factor which may influence Pickford’s decision if the opportunity to leave comes up is his position as England’s number one. He is currently vying with Aaron Ramsdale and Nick Pope for the spot.

And Bent believes that he needs to move on – and Tottenham could be the right club for him if he leaves Merseyside.

“Everton, of course, have been flirting with relegation for a little while. He’s England’s number one. You look at the emergence of Ramsdale, how well he’s playing, Pope at Newcastle. I think he’s under pressure. And I think he needs a move now,” he told talkSPORT.

“I know he’s just signed a new contract at Everton as well. But I think there are clubs up there. I think Spurs, I think he could play for Spurs quite easily. You look at the form, Lloris hasn’t been great. Look at the form of Fraser Forster, parrying absolutely everything in front of goal. So I would go Pickford. He’s someone to move forward.”

Pickford is a divisive figure. He certainly annoys rival fans with some of his antics. But there is no question that he is an ‘exceptional‘ goalkeeper. Certainly, few players did more to keep Everton in the top-flight last season.

He has the potential to play further up the table. And if Everton do go down, you would imagine that Tottenham will not be the only club to consider making a move.

If Spurs do not end up signing Pickford, they will surely need to pull something special out of the bag.