Danny Rose thinks 'relentless' player could now leave Tottenham soon











Danny Rose says he would not be surprised if Harry Kane left Tottenham when the summer transfer window opens.

Kane’s future is back on the agenda as he faces the prospect of going into the summer with just one year remaining on his contract.

Antonio Conte’s future remains up in the air, and so do the prospects of Spurs being able to match his ambitions at this stage of his career.

Rose was asked by Joe’s YouTube channel whether his former club and international teammate would leave Spurs in the summer.

Danny Rose responds when asked if Harry Kane will leave Tottenham

Rose said: “It doesn’t matter what I think but what we’ve all heard him say is he wants to win something and I do bank on him going on to beat Alan Shearer’s record.

“But if he is to stay at Spurs and he beats Shearer’s record everyone will say: ‘well Shearer won the Premier League’. I just hope he has something to show for all those goals he has scored for Spurs.

“But for me as long as Harry sees progression at the club I wouldn’t be surprised if he stays.

“But going off how things are at the club at the moment, being a bit inconsistent in the league, I wouldn’t be surprised if Harry was to go.”

Last season, it looked like Spurs had got themselves a manager who would not take too long to take them where Kane wants them to be.

Now, there is more uncertainty, with Conte unwilling to commit his future to the club and taking some time away to recover from gallbladder surgery.

If Spurs finish outside the top four this season, and again do not win a trophy, it would hardly be a surprise if the ‘relentless‘ England captain decided to look for a move.