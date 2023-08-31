Danny Rose suggests 29-year-old Tottenham player should join Harry Kane at Bayern now

Danny Rose has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier should join Harry Kane at Bayern Munich.

The former Spurs man appeared on talkSPORT this morning and discussed his former teammate’s future.

Dier’s future is up in the air ahead of tomorrow’s deadline, with The Guardian reporting that Tottenham are trying to force the defender out the door.

The 29-year-old has been left out of every matchday squad so far this season and is out of favour under Ange Postecoglou.

With just a year left on his current deal, Tottenham are trying to offload the centre-back before tomorrow’s deadline and he’s a surprise target for Bayern Munich.

Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Indeed, Florian Plettenberg claims Dier has been offered to Bayern and the Bundesliga champions are considering a move.

And Danny Rose believes Dier would be up to the task should he complete a shock move to Munich.

Rose on Dier’s future

Speaking on talkSPORT, Rose admitted that his former teammate has endured a difficult year in terms of his form.

But the former Tottenham full-back believes a switch to Bayern would be a good move for the defender.

He said: “For me it happens to all of us, everyone watches Spurs a lot the last couple of seasons and I think he’s had a difficult back end of last season, but for me having shared a dressing room for about seven or eight years I know how good he is and the type of character he is.

“If Bayern is an option I think it’s something he would be able to handle without a doubt.”

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Dier was a standout performer during Antonio Conte’s first season at the club but his form has dropped off significantly over the past year.

The Englishman isn’t exactly the best fit for Postecoglou’s system either and it would make sense for all parties involved if he moved on this summer.

Of course, Bayern are on the lookout for a centre-back after Benjamin Pavard completed a switch to Inter Milan yesterday.

Dier would certainly represent a surprising option for the German giants considering his form for Spurs over the past 12 months.