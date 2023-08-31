Danny Rose has suggested that Oliver Skipp and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg shouldn’t be starting for Tottenham Hotspur in midfield.

Rose was speaking on TalkSPORT (31/8 9:44am) and reflecting on Ange Postecoglou’s start to life at Tottenham.

It’s been a mainly positive experience for Spurs fans so far with the team unbeaten in the Premier League.

Not only that, the football has improved significantly with Tottenham constantly playing on the front foot.

The one downside would have been Tuesday’s defeat in the Carabao Cup to Fulham where Postecoglou heavily rotated.

Two players who started that day were Oliver Skipp and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg but Danny Rose doesn’t believe either are good enough to be regularly starting for Spurs.

Skipp appears to be part of Postecoglou’s plans although mainly as a substitute.

His Danish teammate has been used off the bench too, although he could still leave before tomorrow evening’s deadline.

Rose unsure Skipp and Hojbjerg are good enough for Spurs

Speaking on TalkSPORT, host Alan Brazil said: “I thought in midfield Spurs were very good, I’ve complained about it for years but I thought they were good against [Manchester] United.”

Rose shared his thoughts and replied: “[Yves] Bissouma, top class. We’re finally seeing now what we saw at Brighton with Bissouma.

“For me, the last couple of years I know they’ve had pretty steady midfield in [Pierre-Emile] Hojbjerg and [Oliver] Skipp.

“But for me, they’re good players but they’re just a little bit limited.

“You know, you need your midfielders to be chipping in with five to ten goals a season and I didn’t think, Hojbjerg and Skipp could do that.

“So, it’s nice to see they’re a bit more offensive with [James] Maddison in there.”

After Tuesday’s performance, there will be some Tottenham fans who agree with Rose that Skipp and Hojbjerg aren’t good enough to regularly start.

It’s potentially a harsh assessment, with neither player suiting Postecoglou’s tactics.

Hojbjerg is arguably too safe in possession to play in his midfield, while Skipp as a number eight isn’t as effective as Pape Matar Sarr at carrying the ball forward.

However, the Danish international is a fantastic option when Spurs are protecting a lead.

Skipp will be useful too and has plenty of time to continue improving.