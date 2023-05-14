Danny Rose now shares how many goals Harry Kane thought he could score for Man City











Danny Rose has now shared how many goals Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane thought he would score if he signed for Manchester City.

Speaking on Astro SuperSport, Rose was talking about Harry Kane’s future at the club.

It’s likely to be one of the biggest talking points of the upcoming transfer window.

While Kane only has one year left on his current contract, he’s going to be linked with moves elsewhere.

Whether Daniel Levy would ever let him leave is another story.

It wouldn’t be the first time the Tottenham chief has denied England’s top scorer a move.

Two seasons ago, Harry Kane was heavily linked with a move to Manchester City.

They reportedly made a £100m bid for the striker, although he remained in north London.

Rose has now shared what Kane told him about how many goals he would score if he played for Pep Guardiola’s side.

It suggests that he was thinking about leaving the club when those rumours were circling.

Rose shares Kane’s predicted goals tally at Man City

The defender-turned-pundit recalled a chat with his old Tottenham teammate and said: “I remember when I was still at the club, we were having a conversation and he said, ‘Gosh, if I was at [Manchester] City I would score 45 goals.’

“I remember thinking, yeah OK Harry calm down, and actually looking at it now I think he’s right he could easily score 45 goals.”

The obvious comparison that can be made now is between Kane and Man City’s current talisman Erling Haaland.

In his first season at The Etihad, Haaland has broken record after record.

He’s already scored more goals in one Premier League season than any other player with four games to go.

His 35 goals this campaign have overshadowed Kane’s tally of 27 which is incredibly impressive.

Haaland is already one of the deadliest finishers the Premier League has ever seen.

Kane offers any team more than just goals though, and he could easily match the number he told Rose.

Whether he would play the same role at Man City as Haaland given his other skills is impossible to say.

Kane might move on this summer, but it’s hard to see Guardiola going back in for him.

Daniel Levy will be doing everything in his power to keep him in north London this summer.

