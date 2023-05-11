‘It could happen’: Tottenham’s ‘very underrated’ player could sign for PSG this summer – journalist











A move to PSG for Harry Kane can’t be ruled out this summer according to Dean Jones.

Speaking on the Ranks FC Podcast, Jones was discussing Kane’s future and he touted a move to PSG as a possibility as Lionel Messi gears up to leave Paris.

Messi’s departure will open up a huge space on PSG’s wage bill, and those excess funds could well go towards the signing of Kane.

Jones says that while PSG are looking towards a policy of signing more and more French players in the coming months, you can’t rule out a move for Kane.

Kane to PSG a possibility

Jones shared what he knows about the ‘very underrated’ Tottenham player.

“It’s opening up that money on the wage bill and maybe they could go down the Harry Kane route. The scepticism I have around it is that PSG are looking to change the model and going for more localised players. They’re linked to more players like Kolo Muani, Moussa Diaby and Marcus Thuram. They want players from Paris or even France to have that connection,” Jones said.

“Their fans have been hostile recently, but there is potential there, I won’t rule it out, it could happen, but what would you do if you were Harry Kane? Where does he go?”

Trophies guaranteed

For years and years all we’ve heard about is how much Harry Kane wants to win trophies, and a move to PSG would absolutely guarantee silverware for the England captain.

Indeed, with PSG having such a stranglehold on French football, Kane would be able to pick up a number of winners’ medals if he were to head to Paris, but, as we all know, the question you have to ask if what is it worth?

With all due respect, winning a Ligue 1 title with PSG is akin to winning a race in a Ferrari against a Nissan Micra, there’s hardly any competition.

Should Kane go and sweep up meaningless silverware in Paris just to say that he has won something? That’s a decision that he may have to make.

