Danny Murphy was left in awe of ‘phenomenal’ Liverpool player yesterday

Danny Murphy was almost running out of words to describe Dominik Szoboszlai’s performance for Liverpool yesterday.

Murphy was summarising the game on the BBC’s Match of the Day 2 and thought Szoboszlai delivered another remarkable display.

The pundit praised Szoboszlai’s efforts both with and without the ball on a very successful afternoon for Liverpool.

Murphy said: “Szoboszlai is absolutely phenomenal, again, another wonderful performance with and without the ball.”

And Murphy certainly isn’t alone in thinking that Jurgen Klopp has recruited a world-beater.

Plaudits have been pouring in for Szoboszlai’s performance against Nottingham Forest, a game when he produced some outstanding numbers.

Liverpool do look to have a very nice balance in midfield with the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch partnering the Hungarian international.

However, it wasn’t just Szoboszlai that Murphy took time to praise, the pundit was also incredibly impressed with Darwin Nunez.

Murphy claimed that he had been crying out for Jurgen Klopp to start the striker more often this season.

And he thought that both Szoboszlai and Nunez are starting to form an excellent relationship with Mohamed Salah on the right.

Murphy thought Szoboszlai delivered a complete performance for Liverpool

Of course, the biggest challenge for Liverpool now will just be keeping their squad fit.

Klopp’s team has been massively hindered by important injuries in recent seasons, ones that have blighted a title challenge.

However, with a lot less injury misfortune, and a greater strength in depth, Liverpool do now look genuine title contenders once again.

And Murphy would be right to point out that Szoboszlai will be absolutely key to any challenge Liverpool sustain this season.

There’s a credible argument that Szoboszlai is the signing of the season thus far across the Premier League, despite his £60m fee.

James Maddison and Declan Rice must also be in the running given their respective starts in North London.

And the pendulum may ultimately swing in the direction of the side that proves the greatest challenge for Manchester City this season.