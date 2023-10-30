Danny Murphy claims he’s been desperate for 24-year-old to start more often for Liverpool

Danny Murphy has now claimed that he’s been crying out for Jurgen Klopp to start Darwin Nunez more often for Liverpool this season.

Murphy was speaking on the BBC’s Match of the Day 2 and said that Nunez is proving to be a huge threat for Liverpool.

The pundit was waxing lyrical about the partnership that Nunez was building with Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai during the game.

Murphy thought that Nunez was growing in confidence all the time for Liverpool, and he couldn’t understand why he hadn’t been starting more.

He said: “It’s so exciting, Nunez, I’ve been crying out to play more often.

“I think he’s such a threat and he’ll grow in confidence.”

Of course, given his goal and assist yesterday, Murphy may now get his wish.

Jurgen Klopp has clearly had a careful plan to build up and improve the Uruguayan striker this season.

And he now seems more prepared to throw him into the deep end.

Nunez is an incredibly exciting player to watch, but there’s clearly still a challenge to improve his composure in front of goal.

Murphy wants Nunez to be a key figure at Liverpool

Nunez’s explosiveness and tenacity is key to his game, it underlines everything that makes him great.

However, those same characteristics can often prove his undoing in front of goal, when he sometimes looks rushed and lacking composure.

But Danny Murphy will probably be the first to point out that Nunez will need consistent chances to improve that at Liverpool.

Moreover, given all of the games that Klopp’s side have, that shouldn’t be an issue.

And it’s certainly not just Nunez and Liverpool’s attacking line that is impressing this season.

Dominik Szoboszlai is a glowing example of everything that is great about this Liverpool midfield.

And after a brilliant day for Liverpool yesterday, and a rough one for Manchester United.

Gary Neville’s previous comments suggesting that Jurgen Klopp would prefer to swap midfields with Erik ten Hag are now looking slightly misplaced.