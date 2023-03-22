Danny Murphy thinks 26-year-old target would be perfect for Newcastle











Newcastle United have been told that one of their reported targets for the summer transfer window would be a super signing.

Danny Murphy has today told talkSPORT that he is a big fan of Scott McTominay and feels that the Manchester United star would be perfect for the Magpies.

It does appear that Eddie Howe’s side are planning a move for the Scotland international this summer. Recent reports from The Athletic claimed that McTominay is wanted by Newcastle at the end of the season.

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

McTominay has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford this season. Obviously, the arrival of Casemiro has driven the standards up at Old Trafford. But the 26-year-old has only completed 90 minutes once in the Premier League since the end of the start of October.

Murphy thinks McTominay is perfect for Newcastle

McTominay probably does divide opinion amongst rival fans. But Murphy believes that he could be an outstanding addition if the high-flying Magpies can bring him to St James’ Park.

Photo by James Baylis – AMA/Getty Images

“I like him a lot,” he told talkSPORT. “I actually think he gets a bit of unfair criticism. But the way Eddie plays and the way Newcastle play is perfect. Super athletic, box-to-box, really hardworking. He’s good at spotting danger, decent with the ball.

“Maybe some Newcastle fans will argue that they’ve got Longstaff, who kind of fits that role, but you’re talking about a club that is hoping to be in the Champions League, finishing in the top-four this season, which means you’re playing high quality games midweek, weekend.

“They need competition for places and they need more numbers in midfield, they’ve shown that recently when they’ve had the injuries. I think McTominay would be a super signing for them.”

Newcastle have got very little wrong in the market since their new owners arrived last season. It is easy to forget now that they were battling relegation for the large majority of the previous campaign.

With that, someone like McTominay could potentially thrive in the squad Newcastle have built. On his day, he definitely looks like a class act. You do not play over 200 times for Manchester United if you are not one.

Obviously, they have not been at the level they would have liked for some time. But he has still featured fairly regularly under Erik ten Hag, even in a more peripheral role.

He would definitely have the potential to be a very shrewd signing for Newcastle – even if their supporters are probably hoping for more exciting deals along the way this summer.