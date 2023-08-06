Danny Murphy has admitted he’s surprised Liverpool signed Alexis Mac Allister this summer but thinks he’ll be a brilliant signing.

In his column in the Daily Mail, Murphy was making his predictions ahead of the start of the Premier League.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will know improvement is needed after last season’s disappointment.

Missing out on the Champions League is a big blow for the club and they’ll be hoping to return immediately next season.

Murphy has backed them to finish in the top four, although Klopp may be eyeing winning the Europa League to guarantee a place in next season’s competition.

Photo by Apinya Rittipo/Getty Images

So far, Liverpool have only made a couple of signings in the transfer window.

Dominik Szoboszlai’s release clause was met and he arrived from RB Leipzig.

However, Murphy is more surprised that Liverpool brought in Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton.

The £35m World Cup winner is going to be an important player for the Reds this season.

After their exodus of midfield options, the Argentinian is likely to start alongside Szoboszlai on the opening day against Chelsea.

Murphy surprised by Mac Allister joining Liverpool

Murphy named Mac Allister as one of his five players to watch this season and said: “I was surprised to see Liverpool sign him because he’s not the usual Jurgen Klopp midfielder.

“He usually likes them strong and physical while Mac Allister is diminutive and technical.

“I’m excited to see how Klopp uses him and his impact on the team because he’s a gifted player.

“It’s a change in approach but he could become a real talisman. The fans will adore him.”

Mac Allister’s versatility in midfield is going to be vital to Liverpool while they still make further additions in the transfer market.

Even though he’ll be wearing the number ten shirt, the 24-year-old will likely be deployed in a deeper position.

Photo by Playmaker/MB Media/Getty Images

There’s been question marks over Curtis Jones starting the season as Klopp’s number six and he’ll need support from Mac Allister.

Mac Allister has already impressed his Liverpool teammates and they’ll be as excited as Murphy about seeing him in competitive action.

He’s got a tough challenge up first against Chelsea next weekend, with both teams having something to prove after disappointing campaigns last year.