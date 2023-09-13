Danny Murphy has named Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi as his preferred Jurgen Klopp successor at Liverpool.

Murphy has been speaking on talkSPORT today and discussed Germany’s recent interest in hiring Jurgen Klopp.

The Liverpool boss has received interest from his national side after Hansi Flick was sacked this week following a 4-1 defeat to Japan.

Klopp’s agent, Marc Kosicke, has confirmed that his client will not be leaving Liverpool anytime soon.

But should the day arrive when Klopp decides his future lies away from Anfield, Murphy wants Liverpool to look at hiring Roberto De Zerbi.

Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Murphy backs De Zerbi to replace Klopp

Speaking on talkSPORT, Murphy insisted that he believes Klopp will remain at Liverpool for the time being, despite interest from Germany.

Yet, the pundit has put De Zerbi’s name forward should the German boss leave further down the line.

“I think De Zerbi is perfect,” he said. “He’ll be ready then. I’ve been thinking about it for probably the last 60 seconds and that’s what I’ve come up with [he laughed].

“He plays great football, he looks a strong character, he’s learning his trade in this league with Brighton and doing it superbly well.

“And if Jurgen, which he isn’t, for some bizarre reason was to decide that was a good option for him, then I don’t see a better candidate.”

“Things change in football really quickly,” Murphy added. “So, the flavour of the month might be somebody else this time next year. But I think he’s the real deal, there’s something about him.

“After meeting him as well, he’s got real gravitas and a real presence about him and I love the way his team play. He seems to be able to adapt.

“I don’t know, we’ll see. But I can’t see Klopp going for quite some time yet. He’s just got this new influx of players that he seems really keen on and developing.”

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Liverpool clearly have nothing to worry about in terms of Klopp’s short-term future. But De Zerbi has done a brilliant job at Brighton.

The Italian guided the Seagulls to Europa League qualification last season and has got off to a flyer once again this time around.

Of course, replacing Klopp at Anfield, whenever that may be, will be no easy task for any manager.

But the early signs of De Zerbi’s Premier League managerial career show he would be a brilliant candidate when the dreaded day arrives for Liverpool.