Danny Murphy has suggested to TalkSPORT that Leeds United’s players will be gutted if Victor Orta reappoints Marcelo Bielsa.

Jesse Marsch was dismissed yesterday afternoon with Leeds sitting just outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

The Whites have only managed to pick up two wins in their last 17 games in the Premier League, which ultimately led to Marsch being relieved of his duties.

Leeds now face the task of appointing a manager that will ensure they remain in England’s top flight beyond the end of the season.

Bielsa’s former assistant at Elland Road, Carlos Corberan, is apparently keen on succeeding Marsch in the Leeds dugout, while Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is also being considered.

Bielsa could be in the running for a shock return to his former side, but Murphy feels it would be the wrong choice to bring the Argentine back.

Murphy says Leeds’ players would be against Bielsa return

Speaking on TalkSPORT this morning, Murphy discussed the possibility of Bielsa returning to Elland Road just under a year after he was sacked.

“Let’s give this some reality. I understand the God-like status he’s got and why, it’s explanatory, he did an amazing job there,” the former Liverpool midfielder said.

“But the last season under Bielsa they were all over the place. They’d gone. And there’s no way, I’m telling you this now, the players wouldn’t say it in public if he got the job again, but they were glad [Bielsa got sacked].

“You could see it in their body language, The players’ heads would be between their knees if he came back in.”

The pundit went on to say that he thinks Corberan would be a ‘safer choice’ for Leeds moving forward.

Many Leeds fans would welcome Bielsa back with open arms after he guided them back into the Premier League during his tenure.

The 67-year-old has been described as an ‘amazing’ manager and he did an excellent job at Elland Road. Bielsa guided the Whites to a ninth-placed finish during their first season back in England’s top flight.

Nevertheless, Murphy is right by saying there was a massive decline in performances before the Argentine was dismissed. But Leeds fans will argue that he should have been given more time to turn things around, especially as his squad was decimated by injuries during that season.

It may be too soon for Bielsa to return, especially with many of his former players still in the squad. And it remains unclear whether Orta would be willing to swallow his pride by reappointing him.

