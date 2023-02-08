Fabrizio Romano shares update on Leeds United's managerial search











Leeds United are still on the lookout for a new manager, and Fabrizio Romano has shared an update on Andoni Iraola.

The Whites parted ways with Jesse Marsch earlier this week. The American played an exciting brand of football and was unlucky to lose as many games as he did, but results are what matter at the end of the day, and he wasn’t getting them.

Leeds are working on finding Marsch’s successor now, and Rayo Vallecano manager Iraola has been heavily linked.

Leeds United have been linked with plenty of names since Marsch was shown the door.

The likes of Ralph Hasenhuttl, Mauricio Pochettino, Ange Postecoglou and even Marcelo Bielsa’s names have been going around on social media, but it looks like the Whites have a ‘favourite’ in mind.

Romano revealed late last night that Leeds have a three-man shortlist for the vacant job at Elland Road, but the manager in front of the queue is Rayo Vallecano’s 40-year-old boss, Andoni Iraola.

The journalist claims that talks have begun between the two parties, but there’s nothing imminent yet.

Romano tweeted: “Leeds United are considering Andoni Iraola as favourite candidate to replace Jesse Marsch. He’s not the only option as it’s 3 men shortlist — but talks are ongoing.

“Rayo Vallecano coach, in Leeds list as Corberán will stay at West Brom.”

Leeds United are considering Andoni Iraola as favorite candidate to replace Jesse Marsch. He’s not the only option as it’s 3 men shortlist — but talks are ongoing. 🚨⚪️ #LUFC



Carlos Corberan blow

One of the first names linked with the Leeds United job after Marsch was sacked was West Bromwich Albion’s Spanish manager Carlos Corberan.

The 39-year-old has been at the helm at the Hawthorns since October last year, and he has done a remarkable job there. He has won 11 of his first 16 games in charge, and it’s only a matter of time before a bigger club snaps him up.

Leeds were heavily linked with Corberan after Marsch was shown the door, but the Whites were dealt a blow last night after West Brom announced that the Spaniard had signed a new contract until the summer of 2027.

Andrea Radrizzani and Victor Orta will now have to look elsewhere.

Our 𝗕𝗢𝗦𝗦. 🇪🇸



We're delighted to announce @CarlosCorberan has signed a contract extension at The Hawthorns. ✍️ — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) February 7, 2023

