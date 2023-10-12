TalkSPORT pundit Danny Murphy has urged Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to drop Cody Gakpo.

The Reds have had a good start to the new season. They are currently fourth in the table, just a point off Manchester City and three behind Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. Gakpo has looked good, but Murphy says he’d rather have another Liverpool player start in his place.

Photo By Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Danny Murphy suggests Liverpool star Cody Gakpo should be dropped

Liverpool signed Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven in a £35 million deal in January (Guardian).

The Dutchman has impressed on numerous occasions already, with Jurgen Klopp deploying him in midfield, out wide and even as a centre-forward.

Gakpo has played seven times in the Premier League this season. Apart from the first two games, he has been used as a striker, and Murphy doesn’t seem to be a fan of that.

The pundit has been adamant that Darwin Nunez needs to start and has claimed that the Uruguayan will score 20 goals a season if he’s given more opportunities.

Murphy also suggested that Gakpo needs to be dropped because opposition defenders would much rather face him than someone like Nunez.

He said on talkSPORT: “Look, Liverpool have good options in attacking areas. When you play the best teams, him (Nunez) down the middle and Diaz and Salah left and right is the way I would be playing – not Gakpo and I like Gakpo.

“I always look at it like this – if you’re a centre-half for Man City, for Man U, for Tottenham, for Arsenal, and you see the Liverpool team sheet to see if Gakpo is playing or Nunez is playing. Nunez (worries me more).”

Gakpo can play in midfield

We agree with Murphy here – a front of Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah is the best option for Liverpool.

Salah is the undisputed starter on the right flank, while Diaz has been brilliant this season. Nunez, even though he has only started three times in the league this term, is a nuisance to deal with for opposition defenders, which makes him a good player to have.

Gakpo has started five times as a centre-forward this season, but the Dutchman can play in midfield too. A trio of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and him makes a lot of sense against teams that just defend deep against the Reds.

Liverpool take on Everton after the international break and it will be interesting to see if Gakpo gets a start. If it was us, we’d go with Nunez up front.