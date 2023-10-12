TalkSPORT pundit Danny Murphy is convinced that Darwin Nunez will score 20 goals a season for Liverpool if he starts regularly.

The Uruguayan has been really good for the Reds this campaign, but he hasn’t been a regular starter. He has been given the nod from the start on just three occasions in the Premier League this season. Murphy has urged Jurgen Klopp to start him every game.

Photo by Gustavo Pantano/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Danny Murphy thinks Darwin Nunez can score 20 goals a season for Liverpool

Liverpool signed Darwin Nunez from Benfica last year in an £85 million deal (Sky Sports).

The Uruguay international had a difficult campaign that saw him receive a ton of criticism last season, but his numbers don’t look bad at all.

In his debut campaign in England, Nunez scored 15 goals and provided four assists in all competitions, which is a very decent return.

However, the fact that Nunez missed 20 big chances in the Premier League last season saw him at the end of some serious criticism.

This season, Klopp has given him just three starts in the league. Murphy has now urged the Liverpool boss to use him every game.

MORE LIVERPOOL STORIES

He said on talkSPORT: “I really like what I see. I’ve been calling for a while now to give him a really good run of games because any young striker who’s trying to build his confidence and his standing at a football club needs a good run of games.

“He will score goals, he must be a nightmare to play against. If he plays all the time, would he get you 20 goals? I think he will. I think he looks capable, he’s quick, good in the air, game, huge.”

Nunez deserves to start

Darwin Nunez is an excellent player.

The Uruguayan definitely does miss opportunities in front of goal, but every striker does. Erling Haaland has squandered nine big chances this season, but he’s still regarded as the best striker in the world.

Murphy’s right, Klopp should give Nunez a good run of games in the coming weeks. The more he starts the better he will be, and we think he will score plenty of goals.

Liverpool’s first game after the international break is the Merseyside Derby against Everton. It will be interesting to see if Nunez will get the nod from the start.