Danny Murphy now says ‘perfect’ Arsenal player should replace Kai Havertz today

Danny Murphy has admitted he would like to see Arsenal star Declan Rice replace Kai Havertz in midfield against Manchester City today.

Murphy was writing in the Daily Mail ahead of one of the biggest matches of the season.

Both teams go into this afternoon’s match with serious doubts over some of their biggest stars.

Pep Guardiola will be without the suspended Rodri, while Kevin de Bruyne is still unavailable.

Mikel Arteta is also sweating over the fitness of Bukayo Saka after he limped off in the first half against Lens on Tuesday.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

After their midweek defeat in the Champions League, Arteta will be hoping for a response from his team.

Danny Murphy has told him that he should replace Kai Havertz with Declan Rice in a more advanced midfield role today.

Described by Emmanuel Petit on TalkSPORT as the ‘perfect’ Arsenal player, Rice has hit the ground running at the Emirates.

The same can’t be said about Havertz who is struggling to adapt to life in North London, although he did well playing as a centre-forward against today’s opponents in the Community Shield.

Murphy tells Arteta to start Rice over Havertz

Speaking about the Spanish manager’s midfielder dilemma, Murphy said: “[Mikel] Arteta should throw a curve ball by pushing Declan Rice further up the field where he can use his athleticism and tenacity to put the frighteners on whoever is given City’s holding role.

“By being as aggressive, front-foot and energetic as possible, Arsenal can give City problems.

“Of course, the champions have excellent players and may well get through a high press — but it’s worth a shot.

“By having Thomas Partey anchoring the midfield, it would allow Rice to be more advanced to disrupt City’s passing.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Rice could play in the role that Murphy suggests ahead of Havertz and has the ball-carrying ability to make it work.

Thomas Partey being fit does offer Arteta another option although he’s preferred to play him at right-back when he’s been available this season.

Havertz is showing signs that he could come good soon and Arteta might be keen to give him another opportunity to prove his worth today.

Whether he can take that risk during his toughest match of the season is another matter.