Danny Murphy issues verdict on Jarell Quansah after full Liverpool debut

Danny Murphy has lauded the performance of Jarell Quansah after the youngster started for Liverpool in their 3-1 win over Wolves at the weekend.

Murphy was speaking on Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel after the Reds took the three points away from Molineux after fighting back from a goal down.

Jarell Quansah made his full debut for Liverpool in the win. He had previously been lauded by Trent Alexander-Arnold for an unbelievable cameo in the dramatic victory against Newcastle last month.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp handed him a start against Wolves. And the 20-year-old went on to vindicate his selection with a superb display against Gary O’Neil’s side.

Murphy lauds Quansah after Liverpool display

Quansah certainly does not look out of place playing for Liverpool. In fact, he arguably played a lot better than Joel Matip in the victory.

Photo by Gustavo Pantano/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Certainly, Danny Murphy suggested that he was so impressed by what he saw from Quansah on his first start for the club in the win.

“Quansah, he’s been at Liverpool since he was a kid. Young lad, tall, he’s graceful. Did really well, I thought he did well,” he told Ferdinand’s YouTube channel.

“The only area of concern with Liverpool has been at the back because a lot of people say, without Konate, who’s going to cover Trent when he goes missing? Matip, although he’s been great, maybe he’s lost his legs. And this young lad’s emerging and seems to be answering a few of those questions.”

It did appear that Liverpool fans were disappointed with the club’s inability to sign another centre-back in the summer. The large majority of the focus was on strengthening the midfield.

It is going to be asking a lot of Quansah to step into the void that a new signing may have filled. And Klopp will probably be wary of putting too much pressure on him at this stage of his career.

However, there is absolutely no doubt that he has done really well in his first couple of appearances in the Premier League. He made a difference against Newcastle. And he did even better in the starting lineup against Wolves.

If Liverpool are lucky with injury, Klopp can give Quansah a decent amount of minutes without relying on him too much before he is ready for that role. But clearly, he is well on his way.