Trent Alexander-Arnold has labelled Jarell Quansah extraordinary after the 20-year-old made his Liverpool debut in the incredible win over Newcastle United on Sunday.

Alexander-Arnold was speaking on Sky Sports (broadcast on 27/8; 18:47) after the Reds produced an unbelievable turnaround to take the three points away from St James’ Park.

Certainly, Jarell Quansah was always going to remember Sunday whatever happened. The youngster came on for Joel Matip with 13 minutes remaining on Tyneside. At the time, Liverpool were 1-0 down and down to 10 men after Virgil van Dijk had been sent off.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

But of course, Liverpool produced one of the all-time great turnarounds. Darwin Nunez scored twice for the visitors to ensure that they snatched the three points from Eddie Howe’s men.

Alexander-Arnold lauds Quansah after Liverpool debut

It was a sickener for Newcastle who had the chances to kill the game off long before Nunez bagged his late brace.

Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp may have felt that the game presented a good opportunity to hand Quansah a chance. Ultimately, it looked pretty bleak for Liverpool for most of the afternoon.

But Trent Alexander-Arnold has suggested that he was so impressed by the academy graduate’s display.

“The lads that came on, outstanding. Jarell Quansah, absolutely phenomenal in his first game for us, coming on in an atmosphere and an environment like this is extraordinary. And to hold his own in the way he’s performed is outstanding,” he told Sky Sports.

This is the kind of victory which could launch Liverpool’s season. Of course, there are plenty of issues to address. Alexander-Arnold had the first-half of nightmares. And Virgil van Dijk will now be suspended after his sending off.

But the win proved that there is something special about this Liverpool squad.

It will be interesting to see if Quansah receives further opportunities over the course of the campaign, particularly with Liverpool in the Europa League this year.

Clearly, he has managed to really impress Alexander-Arnold with his cameo on his Liverpool bow. Obviously, the hope will be that Quansah is someone we are talking about for a long, long time to come after a famous day for Liverpool.