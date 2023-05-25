Danny Murphy admits £12m Newcastle player has really surprised him this season











Danny Murphy has admitted he’s been surprised with just how good Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier has been this season.

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Murphy named his Premier League team of the season.

It’s no surprise that a couple of Newcastle players popped up in his selection.

Goalkeeper Nick Pope was the first name on the team sheet.

The England international has been sensational since his summer move from Burnley.

Even in matches where he’s barely been called upon, he earns his side points, with his last-minute save against Leicester on Monday a perfect example.

Murphy also shared that he’s been seriously impressed with how good Kieran Trippier has been for Newcastle.

Photo by Mark Fletcher/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

After his £12m move from Atletico Madrid 18 months ago, he’s been sensational.

He was almost immediately handed the captain’s armband by Eddie Howe and has demonstrated his leadership skills throughout his time at the club.

Trippier can now look forward to leading his team out at St. James’ Park next season with the Champions League anthem playing.

Murphy lauds Newcastle star Trippier

As he names his team of the season, Murphy said: “[Kieran] Trippier at right-back, there’s my Newcastle contingent [after picking Nick Pope].

“Absolutely outstanding with and without the ball and I think he’s been a really brilliant signing for them.

“He’s exceeded my expectations with what he has achieved.”

Trippier has received universal praise for his performances this season.

Newcastle are really solid at the back, but Trippier offers so much more than just being a good defender.

His set-pieces are deadly and caused havoc all season.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

He’s unfortunate not to have more assists this season with his teammates missing plenty of chances from corners and free-kicks.

Trippier may have exceeded Murphy’s expectations at Newcastle, but few fans would have been surprised by how good he’s been.

He’s been a key component in Eddie Howe’s side and despite being 32 looks set to play a big role going forward for years to come.

Trippier was rewarded with an England call-up yesterday thanks to his recent form.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see him start for his country in one of the most competitive positions in world football.

Show all