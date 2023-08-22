Danny Murphy has been raving about Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah and believes he might be almost impossible to replace.

Murphy was commentating on TalkSPORT last night as Arsenal secured an important 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Although he wasn’t on the score sheet, Eddie Nketiah still had a big role to play last night.

The 24-year-old forward won the penalty that Martin Odegaard converted ultimately deciding the tie.

Nketiah was starting his second consecutive league game after leading the line against Nottingham Forest.

He scored the opening goal that day, benefitting from some fantastic play from Gabriel Martinelli.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Nketiah has two golden opportunities last night in the first half, but fit the post before putting a shot over the bar after a great pass from Declan Rice.

Despite not putting away his chances, Murphy raved about Nketiah and was pleased with his performance for Arsenal yesterday.

He admitted that he’s unsure Mikel Arteta would be able to find a replacement for the 24-year-old in the transfer market without breaking the bank.

Murphy admits he loves Arsenal forward Nketiah

After Nketiah hit the post in the first half yesterday, Murphy said: “Brilliant turn, sharp [Eddie] Nketiah, so sharp.

“Really good play, he’s desperately unlucky, it was bad play from [Jeffrey] Schlupp wasn’t it?

“Give the ball away in your defensive third you’re in trouble against this Arsenal side.

“But the sharpness and the speed of turn from Nketiah.

“He’s number two really, if [Gabriel] Jesus is fit he’s going to play. He’s done a brilliant job, I really like Nketiah, I’m a big, big fan.

“You’d do well bringing someone in who’s better than him I tell you that much. You’d have to spend an absolute fortune.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Murphy isn’t the only pundit who thinks Nketiah might be slightly underrated outside of Arsenal.

Tony Cascarino has said he’s a ‘deeply underappreciated’ player and it’s clear he still has a big role to play at the Emirates.

With Folarin Balogun expected to move on, Nketiah is Arteta’s chosen deputy to Gabriel Jesus.

Given the Brazilian’s recent injury record, the 24-year-old has to be the man to score the goals that maintain a title challenge for Arsenal this season.