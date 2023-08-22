Arsenal aware PL rival wants to sign their ‘phenomenal’ player – and he’s now open to the move

Arsenal are aware of Chelsea being interested in Folarin Balogun this summer, with the striker now open to joining Chelsea in this window.

That is according to a report from the Evening Standard, which notes that the Gunners want £50 million for the 22-year-old as the deadline looms.

Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

It is somewhat surprising that Folarin Balogun remains at Arsenal with the end of the window emerging on the horizon. He was obviously outstanding during his time on loan with Reims last season.

Balogun open to Chelsea move as Blues sound out striker

Mikel Arteta described his performance as ‘phenomenal‘. However, the Arsenal boss has been unable to find a place for the youngster in his squad. And with that, he is surely a leading candidate to bring in some funds in the final days of the window.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

The Evening Standard reports that Chelsea have now sounded out a potential move for Balogun. The USMNT international meanwhile, is open to heading to Stamford Bridge to help bolster Mauricio Pochettino’s options up front.

Of course, selling a player to Chelsea may not sit right with all Arsenal fans. However, this would simply be an offer they cannot refuse if the Blues decide to make a £50 million bid.

Arsenal have spent big in this window. And they would probably ideally like to bring in some funds before the deadline as they plan further ahead.

Balogun is, so far, unproven in the Premier League. And although he has had an injury this summer, it does seem that he is going to be well down the pecking order if he sticks around.

Mikel Arteta has the likes of Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz amongst those who can provide cover for Gabriel Jesus.

So if they receive a £50 million bid for Balogun in the latter stages of the window, it is surely a no-brainer to let him go – regardless of whether that offer comes from another Premier League club.